BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees sales growth of 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct for fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017, comps of down 2 pct to 0 pct
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees diluted eps of $1.42 or greater for fiscal year 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of 4 pct of sales
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 ebitda margin of approximately 8.2 pct
* Whole Foods Market - in Q1 of fiscal year 2017, expects to incur a charge of approximately $13 million associated with MR. Robb's separation agreement
* Whole Foods Market Inc - estimated $0.03 impact of charge associated with Robb's separation agreement is not reflected in fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Whole Foods Market reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.5 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 2.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
