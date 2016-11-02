BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Q3 revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FNF Group reports third quarter 2016 diluted EPS of $0.58 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.69, pre-tax title margin of 14.1% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.8%
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 revenue $2.2 billion versus $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.