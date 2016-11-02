BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial Inc says same store sales decreased approximately 1.9 pct in q3
* Fidelity National Financial Inc reports third quarter 2016 results with $923 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.85 per share; repurchased additional 455,000 shares of common stock in third quarter
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $319 million versus $369 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 1.9 pct
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.