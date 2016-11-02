BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 La Quinta Holdings Inc :
* La Quinta Holdings Inc sees RevPAR growth on a system wide comparable hotel basis -0.75 percent to 0.25 percent for 2016
* La Quinta Holdings Inc says Q3 grew franchise and other fee based revenue 5.3 percent
* La Quinta Holdings Inc says Q3 system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 0.8 percent
* La Quinta Holdings Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.