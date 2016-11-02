Nov 2 La Quinta Holdings Inc :

* La Quinta Holdings Inc sees RevPAR growth on a system wide comparable hotel basis -0.75 percent to 0.25 percent for 2016

* La Quinta Holdings Inc says Q3 grew franchise and other fee based revenue 5.3 percent

* La Quinta Holdings Inc says Q3 system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 0.8 percent

* La Quinta Holdings Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S