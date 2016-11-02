BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says Monty J. Bennett, company's previous chief executive officer, remains chairman of board of Ashford Prime
* Richard J. Stockton appointed chief executive officer of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc.
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.