BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc :
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $107 and $111 million
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees 2016 adjusted EPS between $0.83 and $0.87
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees 2016 revenue between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diplomat announces 3rd quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $1.181 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.