Nov 2 Coherent Inc

* Qtrly net sales $ 248.5 million versus $ 209.6 million

* Coherent - ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $605.3 million at october 1, 2016, compared to backlog of $309.5 million at october 3, 2015

* Q4 revenue view $240.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coherent, inc. Reports fourth fiscal quarter and year-end results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: