BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Coherent Inc
* Qtrly net sales $ 248.5 million versus $ 209.6 million
* Coherent - ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $605.3 million at october 1, 2016, compared to backlog of $309.5 million at october 3, 2015
* Q4 revenue view $240.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coherent, inc. Reports fourth fiscal quarter and year-end results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.