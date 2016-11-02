BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Cenveo Inc
* Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at low end of $155 million to $160 million range for 2016
* Cenveo reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $1.7 billion
* Q3 sales fell 3 percent to $406 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.