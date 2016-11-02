Nov 2 Cenveo Inc

* Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at low end of $155 million to $160 million range for 2016

* Cenveo reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $1.7 billion

* Q3 sales fell 3 percent to $406 million