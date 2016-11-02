Nov 2 exactEarth Ltd

* Taken steps to streamline and re-organize its business

* Changes, combined with other cost rationalizations, are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $3.3 million

* Company will take a one-time charge of approximately $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Will reinvest a portion of savings into our sales and marketing efforts and development of our new data analytics products

* exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company