BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 exactEarth Ltd
* Taken steps to streamline and re-organize its business
* Changes, combined with other cost rationalizations, are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $3.3 million
* Company will take a one-time charge of approximately $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Will reinvest a portion of savings into our sales and marketing efforts and development of our new data analytics products
* exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.