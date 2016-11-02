Nov 2 Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management amounted to $1.314 trillion at september 30, 2016, compared to $1.184 trillion at december 31, 2015.

* In Q3, net income and adjusted operating income include a net benefit of 15 cents per common share

* Prudential financial - asset management segment assets under management of $1.1 trillion at september 30, up 16% from a year earlier

* Qtrly retirement gross deposits and sales of $12.3 billion include several new pension risk transfer cases totaling $4.2 billion.

* Prudential financial, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.66

* Q3 earnings per share $4.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S