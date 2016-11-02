Nov 2 Leucadia National Corp

* Q3 2016 results were impacted by a $55 million non-cash impairment charge related to decisions at juneau energy

* During q3, leucadia repurchased an additional 0.7 million common shares at an average price of $18.91 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41

* Leucadia national corp - qtrly net revenues $2.68 billion versus $2.37 billion

Leucadia national corporation announces third quarter 2016 results