BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Leucadia National Corp
* Q3 2016 results were impacted by a $55 million non-cash impairment charge related to decisions at juneau energy
* During q3, leucadia repurchased an additional 0.7 million common shares at an average price of $18.91 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41
* Leucadia national corp - qtrly net revenues $2.68 billion versus $2.37 billion
* Leucadia national corporation announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.