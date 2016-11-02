Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Nov 2 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo $ 1.85 - $ 1.88
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preit reports third quarter 2016 results highlighted by standout operating metrics and increased guidance
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.