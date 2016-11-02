Nov 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Hannon Armstrong announces 17 pct increase in Q3 2016 GAAP earnings to $0.07 per share and 12 pct increase in Q3 2016 core earnings to $0.29 per share

* Q3 revenue rose 27 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S