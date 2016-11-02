BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Gold Resource Corp
* Gold Resource Corporation reports third quarter net income of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share; maintains 2016 production outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Gold Resource Corp - production results for Q3 ended September 30, 2016 of 6,066 ounces of gold and 431,335 ounces of silver
* Company maintains its 2016 annual outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.