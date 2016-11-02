Nov 2 Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - deal for total cash purchase price of $20 million

* Founders Advantage Capital -$20 million purchase price will be funded by co with available cash and available borrowings under existing credit facilities

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces letter of intent to acquire a 60% interest in Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness and She's Fit! Health clubs