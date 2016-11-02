Nov 2 HealthStream Inc

* Anticipates operating income for 2016 to decrease between 45 and 55 percent as compared to 2015

* Anticipates that capital expenditures will be between $14 million and $15 million during 2016

* HealthStream announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $58.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 10 percent