BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Watts Water Technologies Inc
* Watts Water Technologies reports third quarter 2016 results and announces the purchase of PVI Industries, LLC
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 sales $341 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.