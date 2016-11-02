BRIEF-Europcar Group acquires GuidaMi by Ubeeqo
* Europcar Group pursues its expansion in the carsharing market with the acquisition of GuidaMi by Ubeeqo
Nov 2 Medivir Ab
* Tetralogic announces agreements to sell smac mimetic and hdac inhibitor assets to medivir and to restructure its convertible senior notes and delisting of common stock
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir is expected to pay $12 million in cash upon closing of transaction
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir is expected to pay future milestones of up to $153 million
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - agreed to use $12 million cash proceeds received at closing of sale to redeem $12 million senior notes
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals-will be terminating all remaining employees, with all terminations expected to be completed no later than december 1, 2016
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - board determined to voluntarily delist and deregist
* Tetralogic announces agreements to sell smac mimetic and hdac inhibitor assets to medivir and to restructure its convertible senior notes and delisting of common stock
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct