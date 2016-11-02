UPDATE 1-Alliance Trust to buy back shares owned by US activist fund Elliott
Nov 2 Marathon Oil Corp -
* Says expects Q4 2016 North America E&P production available for sale to average 205,000 to 215,000 net boed
* Q3 total company production averaged 402,000 net boed, above top end of guidance and up 5% sequentially
* 2016 capital program remains at $1.3 billion including planned 50% increase in rig activity by year end
* Q4 international E&P production available for sale (excluding libya) is expected to be within a range of 120,000 to 130,000 net boed
* Marathon Oil Corp says OSM synthetic crude oil production is expected to range from 40,000 to 45,000 net bbld in Q4
* Says raising low end of its full-year 2016 E&P production guidance range, resulting in a new range of 335,000 to 345,000 net boed
* Says full-year production guidance for OSM was narrowed to 45,000 to 50,000 net bbld
* North America E&P production available for sale averaged 216,000 net boed for Q3 2016 compared to 224,000 net boed in Q2 2016
* Q3 North America production costs were 12 percent lower than previous quarter and 37 percent lower than year-ago period
* Marathon oil corp - "we're increasing our rig count by 50 percent in Q4 while remaining within our existing $1.3 billion capital program"
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1,229 million versus $1,323 million
* Marathon Oil reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q3 loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
