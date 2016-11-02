PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd -
* Announces restructuring actions to drive growth and improve profitability
* Co will eliminate approximately 900 positions worldwide
* Expects to incur charges of $90-110 million over next four quarters, including cash charges of $35-50 million
* Plans to divest non-strategic businesses with approximately $60 million in operating expenses and $100 million in revenue
* Actions are expected to be fully implemented by end of October 2017
* Actions to lower annual operating expenses from a current annualized run rate of $1.08 billion to $820-840 million range
* Co is discontinuing specific research and development programs
* Co is discontinuing specific research and development programs
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.