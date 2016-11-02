Nov 2 Murphy USA Inc -

* Murphy USA Inc says total retail gallons grew 1.2% to 1.09 billion gallons for network in Q3 2016

* Says product supply and wholesale (ps&w) contribution, including rin income, was $19.0 million in Q3 2016

* Murphy USA reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S