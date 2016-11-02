BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 General Communication Inc
* General Communication Inc - achieved net income in quarter of $8 million, up $5 million from q2 of 2016 and down $10 million year-over-year
* General Communication Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million
* General Communication Inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $280 to $295 million
* GCI reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million
* Q3 revenue $237 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.