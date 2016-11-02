Nov 2 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Genco Shipping -average daily time charter equivalent, or tce, rates obtained by company's fleet was $5,779 per day for three months ended september 30, 2016

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd says daily vessel operating expenses, or dvoe, decreased to $4,483 per vessel per day for q3 of 2016

* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $3.80

* Q3 revenue $38.9 million versus $50 million

