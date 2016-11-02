BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
* Genco Shipping -average daily time charter equivalent, or tce, rates obtained by company's fleet was $5,779 per day for three months ended september 30, 2016
* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd says daily vessel operating expenses, or dvoe, decreased to $4,483 per vessel per day for q3 of 2016
* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $3.80
* Q3 revenue $38.9 million versus $50 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.