BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced 51,276 barrels of oil equivalent per day in q3
* Laredo petroleum inc sees fourth-quarter production 4.7 - 4.9 mmboe
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - increased anticipated production growth for full-year 2016 to approximately 10%
* Expects to complete 10 horizontal wells during q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- added a fourth horizontal rig that is expected to spud its first well in mid november
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company does not expect addition of 4th rig to impact production in q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum - implemented managed drawdown protocol that limits initial choke settings and restricts amount choke is opened as well produces
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company's 2016 capital budget unchanged at $420 million for fy 2016
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 third-quarter financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.