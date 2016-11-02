BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Rice Midstream Partners Lp
* Rice Midstream Partners LP qtrly average throughput of 957 mdth/d, a 43% increase over prior year quarter and a 2% increase relative to q2 2016
* Qtrly operating revenues were $41.1 million
* Sees 2016 expansion budget to be within a range of $300 - $360 million
* Expect 2017 throughput to be within a range of 1,270 - 1,340 mdth/d
* Unable to provide a projection of full-year 2016 net income and net cash provided by operating activities
* Expect 2017 water volumes to be within a range of 1,075 - 1,225 million gallons.
* Rice Midstream Partners - sees 2017 throughput to be within a range of 1,270 - 1,340 mdth/d, about 40% increase above 2016 estimated throughput
* Rice Midstream Partners LP sees 2016 estimated maintenance capital $11 million
* Sees 2016 total adjusted EBITDA $140 million to $150 million
* Rice Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
