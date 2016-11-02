Nov 2 Rice Energy Inc

* Q3 net production increased 23% over prior year quarter to an average of 747 mmcfe/d,

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

* Q3 loss per share $0.30

* Rice energy inc says revised 2016 estimated e&p capital budget, excluding acquisitions, is $735 million

* Rice energy inc - expect 2017 net production to be within a range of 1,280 - 1,355 mmcfe/d

* Rice energy inc - expect 2017 drilling and completion budget to be within a range of $950 - $1,125 million

* Increased 2016 annual net production guidance range to 780 - 800 mmcfe/d

