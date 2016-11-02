BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 American Water Works Company Inc :
* American Water reports third quarter 2016 results
* American Water Works Company Inc - narrowing and raising 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance
* American Water Works Company Inc - narrowing and raising 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance
* American Water Works Company Inc says revised gaap guidance is $2.59 - $2.64 per share for 2016
* American Water Works Company Inc - 2016 revised adjusted guidance without settlement is $2.81 - $2.86 per share
* American Water Works Company Inc says American Water plans to invest $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2016
* American Water reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 revenue $930 million versus I/B/E/S view $945 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.