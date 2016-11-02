BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 American States Water Co :
* American States Water Co says board approves 8% increase in quarterly dividend
* American States Water Co says board of directors approved a Q4 dividend of $0.242 per share on common shares of company
* American States Water Company reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.