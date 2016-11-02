BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc :
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - 5.0% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.42 from $0.40
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - expects 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International qtrly GAAP EPS included a $0.03 per share negative impact of discrete items related to income tax valuation allowances
* SWM announces third quarter 2016 results and dividend increase
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 revenue $209.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.