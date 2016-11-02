BRIEF-Europcar Group acquires GuidaMi by Ubeeqo
* Europcar Group pursues its expansion in the carsharing market with the acquisition of GuidaMi by Ubeeqo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 Medivir AB
* Medivir strengthens its clinical pipeline by entering into agreement to acquire a portfolio of clinical stage oncology programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europcar Group pursues its expansion in the carsharing market with the acquisition of GuidaMi by Ubeeqo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)