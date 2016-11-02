BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Hudbay Minerals Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14
* Qtrly revenue $311.4 million versus $269.8 million
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - For 2016 sustaining capital spending is expected to be approximately 10% lower than initial guidance of $220 million
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet all of its production and operating cost guidance in 2016
* Hudbay announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.