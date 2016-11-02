BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* Echelon Financial Holdings - Qtrly net operating income on continued operations of $0.13 per share compared to an income of $0.30 per share in Q3 of 2015
* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc qtrly net written premiums increased by 14% to $52.9 million
* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc qtrly investment income was $4.5 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million in q3 of 2015
* Echelon Insurance reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.