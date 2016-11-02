Nov 2 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

* Qtrly average same store occupancy increased to 89.9% from 89.4%

* Normalized FFO for Q3 grew 10.7% year-over-year to $45.1 million

* Qtrly revenues $103.7 million versus $96.7 million

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $104.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthcare Realty Trust reports results for the third quarter

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.39