BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc
* Qtrly average same store occupancy increased to 89.9% from 89.4%
* Normalized FFO for Q3 grew 10.7% year-over-year to $45.1 million
* Qtrly revenues $103.7 million versus $96.7 million
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $104.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Healthcare Realty Trust reports results for the third quarter
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.