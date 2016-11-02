Nov 2 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Delivered average daily production of 55,137 barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in Q3

* Continues to evaluate asset sale opportunities

* Pengrowth Energy - In discussions with lenders of syndicated bank facility and with holders of its senior term notes to seek additional financial flexibility

* Pengrowth delivers strong third quarter performance and continues focus on cost reductions