BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Advanced Disposal Services Inc
* Qtrly service revenues $360.6 million versus $ 361.3 million
* Advanced Disposal announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $360.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.