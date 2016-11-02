Nov 2 Belmond Ltd

* Qtrly same store revenue per available room ("REVPAR") up 12% from prior-year quarter; up 10% on a constant currency basis

* Belmond Ltd sees full year same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth on a constant currency basis 3%-5%

* Belmond Ltd sees full year same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth in U.S. Dollars 1% - 3%

* Belmond Ltd Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $183.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $187.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S