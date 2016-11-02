BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Belmond Ltd
* Qtrly same store revenue per available room ("REVPAR") up 12% from prior-year quarter; up 10% on a constant currency basis
* Belmond Ltd sees full year same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth on a constant currency basis 3%-5%
* Belmond Ltd sees full year same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth in U.S. Dollars 1% - 3%
* Belmond Ltd Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $183.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $187.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.