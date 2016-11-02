BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Lhc Group Inc
* LHC Group reports third quarter 2016 earnings of $0.54 per diluted share on revenue of $230.8 million
* LHC Group Inc - raised its fiscal year 2016 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $910 million to $920 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.08
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 revenue $230.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.