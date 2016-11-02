BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Trinidad Drilling Ltd
* Trinidad Drilling reports third quarter 2016 results
* Reports lower year-over-year results with early signs of industry improvement evident
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - 2016 capital budget is $45.0 million
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Qtrly revenue $67 million, down 46.1 percent
* Received early termination and standby revenue for shortfall days in current quarter of $0.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view C$72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.