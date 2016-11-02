Nov 2 Terra Nitrogen Company LP

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Terra Nitrogen Company LP- for full year 2016, TNCLP is expected to have capital expenditures in range of $35 million to $40 million

* Q3 sales $90.2 million versus $150.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04