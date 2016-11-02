BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 ID Watchdog Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00
* Sees Q4 2016 total revenue $2.5 million to $2.6 million
* Id watchdog announces results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 85.3 percent to $2.552 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.