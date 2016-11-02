Nov 2 Otter Tail Corp :

* Otter tail corporation announces third quarter earnings, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance range; board of directors declares quarterly dividend

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $197.2 million versus $200 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to be $159 million

* Continue to expect lower corporate costs than originally estimated for 2016 due to continued cost reduction efforts