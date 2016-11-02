BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Otter Tail Corp :
* Otter tail corporation announces third quarter earnings, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance range; board of directors declares quarterly dividend
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $197.2 million versus $200 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to be $159 million
* Continue to expect lower corporate costs than originally estimated for 2016 due to continued cost reduction efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.