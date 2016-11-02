BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 ZCL Composites Inc :
* Quarter-end backlog of $46.5 million, down $1.3 million or 3% from $47.8 million
* Declared quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, up 60% from $0.05 per share
* Expect Industrial Products, remaining portion of former Corrosion Products business, will be less than 5% of total revenues going forward
* ZCL Composites reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.25
* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to C$57.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.