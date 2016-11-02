BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Farmland Partners Inc
* Q3 revenue view $6.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Farmland Partners Inc reports results for the quarter ended september 30, 2016
* Quarterly loss per share $0.06
* Quarterly revenue rose 67 percent to $6.9 million
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.