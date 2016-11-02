BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Approach Resources Inc
* Approach resources Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly production was 12.1 mboe/d, exceeding prior guidance for quarter
* Executed debt-for-equity exchange agreement with largest holder of our senior notes
* Says expect Q4 production to average 11.6 mboe/d
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 loss per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $23.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.