BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Ingevity Corp :
* Ingevity reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 loss per share $0.17
* Q3 sales $252 million versus $256.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* narrows ranges and raises midpoints for fiscal year 2016 sales and adjusted ebitda guidance
* have decided to close our palmeira, brazil, CTO refinery
* Ingevity raised midpoint and narrowed range for its fiscal year 2016 guidance on sales to between $895 million and $905 million
* Brazil plant's closure is expected to reduce company's employment by approximately 80 people
* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $192 million and $197 million for 2016
* Company intends to cease production Palmeira, Brazil, CTO refinery by year end
* Fy2016 revenue view $897.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
