Nov 2 Ingevity Corp :

* Ingevity reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 sales $252 million versus $256.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* narrows ranges and raises midpoints for fiscal year 2016 sales and adjusted ebitda guidance

* have decided to close our palmeira, brazil, CTO refinery

* Ingevity raised midpoint and narrowed range for its fiscal year 2016 guidance on sales to between $895 million and $905 million

* Brazil plant's closure is expected to reduce company's employment by approximately 80 people

* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $192 million and $197 million for 2016

* Company intends to cease production Palmeira, Brazil, CTO refinery by year end

* Fy2016 revenue view $897.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: