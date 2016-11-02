BRIEF-McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Approach Resources Inc
* Privately-Negotiated exchange of $130 million of 7.00% senior notes due 2021
* Approach Resources Inc - transactions would reduce company's long-term debt by up to $230.3 million
* Approach Resources Inc - transactions would generate up to $70 million in future interest savings and enhance company's liquidity
* Approach Resources Inc - expects to close initial exchange and launch follow-on exchange offer in q1 of 2017
* Approach Resources Inc says transactions were unanimously approved by company's board of directors
* Approach Resources Inc - has agreed to offer to exchange its remaining $99.8 million principal amount of outstanding senior notes for common stock
* Approach Resources Inc - company also will enter into a stockholders agreement with wilks
* Approach Resources - will cause three wilks' designees to be appointed to board of directors of company, expanding board from five members to eight
* Approach Resources Inc - wilks has agreed to vote its shares in proportion with non-wilks stockholders on typical annual meeting matters
* Press release - approach resources inc. Announces strategic alliance and deleveraging transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
