Nov 2 Strongco Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.97

* Qtrly revenues $86.7 million versus $87.3 million

* As of Sept 30, 2016, Strongco's headcount has been reduced by 85 employees from same time last year

* Says weak market conditions expected to continue to impact cash flow

* Strongco announces third quarter 2016 results