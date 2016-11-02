BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Strongco Corp :
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.97
* Qtrly revenues $86.7 million versus $87.3 million
* As of Sept 30, 2016, Strongco's headcount has been reduced by 85 employees from same time last year
* Says weak market conditions expected to continue to impact cash flow
* Strongco announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.