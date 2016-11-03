Nov 3 Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Rockwell provides interim update

* Rockwell diamonds inc -has received offers for certain assets and is considering its options and possibility of transacting on one or more of assets.

* Rockwell diamonds-implementation of mining agreement between h c van wyk diamonds and c-rock mining have not proceeded as per agreements

* Rockwell diamonds- implementation of other related agreements between hcvw, saxendrift mine and cml, have not proceeded as per agreements

* Rockwell diamonds-"has been brought to our notice that cml and/or some of its agents have been distributing confidential information to third parties"

* Rockwell provides interim update