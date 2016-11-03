BRIEF-NXP shareholders approve all items proposed relating to Qualcomm's tender offer
Nov 3 Solocal Group SA :
* Solocal group announces an agreement on a draft revised financial restructuring plan
* Granting to existing shareholders of 3 free shares for 2 existing shares (compared to granting of one free share for every existing share in project approved by creditors and rejected by shareholders)
* Ubstantial reduction in number of warrants subscribed by creditors ( "creditors warrants"): 45 million creditors warrants in absence of any new capital raised
* No creditors warrants beyond 250 million euros ($277.6 million) of new capital raised (as compared to 45-155 million creditors warrants in initial plan)
* Reinstated debt of 400 million euros: company shall have opportunity at any time to redeem newly issued bonds at 100% of their nominal value (compared to 101 pct in initial plan) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.