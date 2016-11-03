Nov 3 Titan International Inc
* Titan international announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $306.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.2 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
* Titan International Inc - Discussions regarding previously
announced possible sale or other transaction involving ITM are
continuing
* Titan International Inc - Also looking at possible
disposal of Brownsville, Texas facility
* Titan International Inc - Have received interest from
others, but two current renters have first options to purchase
this facility
